Dade County Schools rerouting buses after sinkhole forms on HWY 146 in Sand Mountain

Dade County School District is rerouting buses after Representative Mike Cameron warned of a sinkhole on HWY 146 atop Sand Mountain.
In response to the warning from Representative Cameron, Dade County Schools have taken the precaution of rerouting buses until they receive further information indicating that the road is safe for travel.
The sinkhole is reportedly due to a busted water line near the Magby Gap Church of Christ. The Dade Water and Sewer Authority and the Georgia Department of Transportation have both been notified.
Cameron said that GDOT is currently working to fix the issue and has urged Dade County residents to use caution when driving in the area.