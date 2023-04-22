Zoe’s battle with cancer began just over a year ago. She was in a car wreck, and doctors found a brain tumor. She was diagnosed with stage three cancer, Anaplastic Astrocytoma.
She is receiving chemotherapy treatment, but she made a big decision when going through radiation.
“I’m going to shave it myself,” she says. “Cancer is not going to take my hair. It’s going to be my choice.”
In February, Zoe began looking into hair extensions for prom. Her grandmother made a Facebook post, and Bebe’s Salon’s owner, Beth James, offered to help.
They were concerned if Zoe’s hair would grow enough for extensions to be installed. The two stayed in touch and waited for the hair to re-grow. Last week, Zoe received a consultation with stylist Jenna Simpson.
“We just kept waiting it out,” Simpson says. “I think it was fate. Her hair was just the right length.”
Bebe’s Salon wanted to make Zoe’s dream a reality. Simpson made a Facebook post asking for donations.
“Within probably two hours of posting on social media, the funds were met, plus some,” James says.
Bebe’s Salon will give Zoe her dream hair. Plus, they will be her personal glam squad for prom. With the extra money, they will style her hair and apply her makeup.
Last year, Zoe’s prom experience was completely different. She was only there for an hour, because she was in the hospital the night before.
Now, she’s excited for Saturday, the 29th.
“It means everything. Because this year has been rough. It's been hard,” Zoe says. “But I've just tried to, you know, put a brave face on and really just give it my all.”
Zoe is grateful for James and Simpson, and for everyone who donated.
“I just want to tell them that they're really making it for me. They're making my dreams come true,” she says.
Zoe currently attends school virtually, so she’s excited to see her friends and show off her new look.
“I just wanted to feel like me for prom,” she says. “I’m so excited to just have a great night with the girls and feel normal again."