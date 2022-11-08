School officials in Dade County say Dade County High School and Middle School are currently on a soft lockdown as the sheriff's office conducts a random search of the school using K-9 dogs.
The Dade County Sheriff's Office says Everyone is SAFE.
The dogs do NOT check students. When checking classrooms, everyone exits the classroom into hallway leaving items in the room, officers and their dogs then enter for a quick check. Once a classroom has been cleared, everyone returns to class. We are committed to working with our LEOs and keeping drugs out of our schools.
A text message will be sent when the soft lockdown is over.
