Reports of Cyclospora infections in northwest Georgia are being investigated by the Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District.
People can contract cyclosporiasis by eating fresh produce that was grown outside the U.S. and contaminated with the microscopic parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis.
The CDC says that people can become infected with Cyclospora by ingesting food or water contaminated with feces is consumed.
Cyclosporiasis causes an illness that can result in prolonged gastrointestinal (gut) distress, including watery diarrhea with frequent, sometimes explosive, bowel movements that can last for weeks. In severe cases, Cyclospora infection can require hospitalization.
The agency says that Cyclosporiasis is not contagious, with no evidence it can be spread between people.
Public health officials say their investigation is ongoing and the number of cases is expected to increase.
