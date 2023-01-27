Friday, January 27, marks the three-year mark of Dade County Sherrif's office Major Tommy Bradford officially returning to work after being catastrophically injured by a fleeing felon, keeping him absent from work for 538 days. Bradford remained determined to continue being a full-time police officer after having an above-the-knee amputation.
Following the crash, the 25-year officer figured it was time to retire.
But during his recovery, he reconsidered and decided to stay on the job. He said, "I just felt like I'd put in my time, but after thinking it over and seeing the folks here, it seemed like a selfish decision." "No matter how many times I said I would not return to law enforcement, my heart kept pulling me back to service," Bradford said in a Facebook post reflecting on the event. "I believe this is God's plan, and I hope he uses me in a way to repay all the support that I was given."
Major Bradford continues to serve the community and receives praise and thanks from his fellow deputies and town.