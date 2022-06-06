052822 Chattanooga shooting

Hamilton County District Attorney Neal Pinkston is exploring charging the teen suspect in the May 28, 2022 shooting on Walnut Street as an adult.

Pinkston's office tells Local 3 that the DA has filed a notice of intent to transfer, which must be approved by the juvenile court judge in a transfer hearing.

The shooting left six other teenagers with gunshot-related injuries.

The teen is currently at the Juvenile Detention Facility and has been charged with Six counts of Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon and Reckless Endangerment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Recommended for you