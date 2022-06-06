Hamilton County District Attorney Neal Pinkston is exploring charging the teen suspect in the May 28, 2022 shooting on Walnut Street as an adult.
Pinkston's office tells Local 3 that the DA has filed a notice of intent to transfer, which must be approved by the juvenile court judge in a transfer hearing.
The shooting left six other teenagers with gunshot-related injuries.
The teen is currently at the Juvenile Detention Facility and has been charged with Six counts of Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon and Reckless Endangerment.
