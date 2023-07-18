On Monday, July 17, a cyclist was critically injured in an accident near 1200 Grove Street and Boynton Drive in Chattanooga.
The Chattanooga Police Department responded to the scene where a cyclist was found with life-threatening injuries, and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The cyclist had been heading in the direction of Grove Street when he collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Grove Street and Boynton Drive, throwing him off of his bike and leading to a head injury.
The driver of the motor vehicle stayed at the scene until police arrived.
At this time, no charges have been filed in accordance with the accident.
Police are still investigating the incident.