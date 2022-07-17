CYCLEdelic Event: Celebrating 10 years of bike share!

The event will take place on Broad Street between Aquarium Way and 3rd Street from 6:30 - 9 p.m.
Coordinators say the event will have music and activities for the entire family as well as food and drink from local vendors.
Bikers can hop onto the CYCLEdelic group ride to be led by Outdoor Chattanooga.
Riders and party goers are encouraged to dress in their best neon and tie dye clothing, with prizes to be given out.
- 10 x 10-year membership giveaways (value of $500 each!)
- Themed group ride at 7pm (gathering at 6:30)
- Groovy swag for event attendees
- Entertainment
- Music
- Activities
To learn more, click here.