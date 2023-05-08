Chattanooga State Community College delayed the beginning of their summer semester on Monday in response to a "cyber incident" discovered over the weekend, the school said on their social media.
All classes but the TCAT were cancelled on Monday, May 8, and the same moderations are expected to repeat Tuesday, May 9.
College systems, including email, are unavailable, a Facebook post said.
"Our IT team is in the process of gradually recovering our systems after we intentionally shut them down over the weekend to mitigate and investigate the cyber incident discovered on Saturday, May 6," the school said on their webpage. "While we are still assessing the impact of the threat actor, please recognize that we are early in the investigation as we work to determine if and what data may have been compromised. We take the security of information very seriously, and we are diligently working to learn more about the cyber incident."
