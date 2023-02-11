A Valentines themed 5k run, Cupid's Race took place Saturday morning near the Tennessee Riverpark. All the proceeds raised are going back into the community to help people with mental disabilities.
"oh, I plan to win, dressed like this," said participant, Amber Vanderpoel.
Dressed up as cupid herself, Amber Vanderpoel is with the Chattanooga Queens Rugby Team. She says Saturday is their first race as a group.
"I'm pumped, I love to run, you should ask Caroline, she is the antithesis of me," said Vanderpoel.
"Yeah I am not a runner, I am usually in the back complaining for comedic relief," said Caroline Rossman, with the rugby team.
Well running isn't for everyone, but the rugby team said they joined the race because all the proceeds go back to the community to help people with mental disabilities.
"Especially since we're a local Chattanooga team, we want to make sure we put back into local causes, it was important to find a race that gave back," said Vanderpoel.
Community Options Inc. of Chattanooga is raising the funds.
Executive Director, Mercedes Owens says the money raised will help disabled people who may need help buying necessities like hygiene products or furniture.
"And so we use these funds to help them pay for those things, so its really important that we that we get a lot of runners out here, a lot of donors so we can raise some money for our people," said Owens.
Owens says they expect about 300 runners and hope to raise more than $18,000.
"This is something you can do for yourself, and it gives to help others, its a win win situation, how could you not want to come out, help yourself and help others in the process," said participant, David Barr.
If you are someone living with a disability and your looking for assistance, you can reach out to Community Options Inc. of Chattanooga, just click here.