A Chattanooga bakery is making it a easier for you to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Inside Hamilton Place Mall right in front of Dillards, there's something Chattanooga's never seen before. A cupcake machine.
Helene Grzybowski has been serving up sweet treats at her bakery Cupcake Kitchen since 2011.
"It's been very fun an exciting, it's something that I love, it doesn't seem like work to me. That's what I tell a lot of people when they walk in, they're like 'oh this is so cool, I wish I could have a bakery this is something I want to do' and that's what I tell them, find something that you love to do and you won't work a day in your life," said Grzybowski.
She said her daughter Lauren noticed several bakery vending machines inside malls and airports while she was traveling.
"So, she called me one day back in March and she said, Mom what do you think about a vending machine and I said that sounds like a really cool idea."
Lauren got to work, doing research and finding a company to build a machine to hold their desserts. Then they were able to place their new cupcake machine inside the mall.
It's filled with a variety of cupcake flavors like smore's, peanut butter, Oreo and strawberry, but it's not all just fluffy cupcakes.
"We have a snack pack where we do a brownie and a Rice Krispy treat, we have our cannoli's which are really delicious, we have our French macaroons which are super popular right now," described Grzybowski.
They also started adding merchandise, like their new coffee tumblers.
The Cupcake Kitchen vending machine has been in the mall for about two weeks and they come daily to refresh the machine. While it's been a learning experience, Grzybowski said it's exciting.
"It's fun when we come in here to stock it and we sit back and watch and people are like 'oh, that is so cool' and they walk up and they look at it and they check the screen out."
Grzybowski looks forward to providing people with a quicker way to get their sugar fix and chocolate cravings.