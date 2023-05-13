Cumulus Media Chattanooga will hold the second annual "Rock On Kelly's Adopt-a-Thon" on May 20th from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
The event will be held at the Humane Educational Society to celebrate the late Kelly McCoy's passion for pets.
This annual event continues the legacy of Kelly’s Pet Project that has found homes for hundreds of dogs through a partnership with the HES.
The Humane Educational Society will be offering free adoptions, with vendors, a pet portrait photo booth and food trucks, to celebrate a goal of 30 forever families.
For more information on the event or about Kelly's legacy, click here.