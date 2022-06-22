Walmart on Cummings Highway is reopening on Wednesday evening after a gas leak forced an evacuation earlier in the day.
A spokesperson for Southern Gas Company says a contractor unrelated to Chattanooga Gas damaged a two-inch natural gas line.
Atlanta Gas Light (AGL) crews worked with first responders to make repairs.
A spokesperson for AGL says June is National Safety Month and the company would like to encourage customers to dial 811to have underground utility lines marked before any digging project, to protect underground utilities and help ensure communities stay safe and connected.
