The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation asking for help from the public to find a Cumberland County man on the TBI's Most Wanted List and is offering a reward for information leading to his arrest.
Brian James Heinson is wanted by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and the TBI for the rape of a child and two counts of rape by an authority figure.
Heinson is described as having gray hair and blue eyes. He is 6'2" and weights approximately 300 pounds.
A $2,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to Heinson's arrest.
Have you seen him? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND.