A wooden bridge in Polk County has been closed to traffic after being ordered to be closed by TDOT Bridge Structural Inspectors due to safety concerns.
A Facebook post by the Polk County Road Department says that the bridge is one of several structures in Polk County that CSX Railroad is responsible for maintaining.
The bridge is located on the Patty Church of Christ side of Columbus Road at Davis Farm.
Drivers should note there is no turn around available, since the road dead ends on private property.
Signs and barricades are in place.