Student arrest generic

A Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences' student was charged for making a threat of mass violence against the school for a remark the student allegedly made after a fight with another student.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said there was a brief altercation between two students at CSAS on Thursday morning. After the incident, students and staff overheard one of the students involved make a threat against the school involving a firearm.

The student is being charged with Threat of Mass Violence Against the School via juvenile petition.

HCSO said there is no active threat to the school or community.

Tags

Recommended for you