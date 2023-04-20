A Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences' student was charged for making a threat of mass violence against the school for a remark the student allegedly made after a fight with another student.
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said there was a brief altercation between two students at CSAS on Thursday morning. After the incident, students and staff overheard one of the students involved make a threat against the school involving a firearm.
The student is being charged with Threat of Mass Violence Against the School via juvenile petition.
HCSO said there is no active threat to the school or community.