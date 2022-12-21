The US Department of Labor has found that 11 Crumbl Cookies' franchisees, including a location in Hixson has violated child labor regulations in six different states, affecting 46 minor-aged workers.
The report discusses a federal investigation into child labor violations by franchisees of a Lindon, Utah-based franchise network of a fast-growing national chain of cookie bakeries found 11 operators in six states allowed young employees – many 14 and 15 years of age – to work more than the law permits or in hazardous or prohibited occupations.
The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found violations affecting 46 workers at Crumbl Cookies’ locations in California, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Tennessee, Utah and Washington. Violations ranged from employing some minor-aged employees to work longer and later than the time the law allows to assigning others to operate potentially dangerous ovens and machinery.
The division assessed $57,854 in penalties to resolve the child labor violations.
“Employers must ensure that part-time employment does not jeopardize the safety or education of young workers,” explained Wage and Hour Division Regional Administrator Betty Campbell in Dallas. “It is the responsibility of every employer who hires minor workers to understand child labor laws, and comply with them or potentially face costly consequences.”