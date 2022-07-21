The "Georgia Mountain Moonshine Cruiz-In" car show kicks off on July 27th at the Dalton Convention Center for vendors and registered participants and then opens to the public July 28th through the 30th.
The event has been held for the past 13 years in Hiawassee, Georgia, but organizers are moving to Dalton this year to keep making it bigger.
"It’s a big change for our people, it’s kinda like, 'why are we leaving the mountains and the fairgrounds where we’ve always been?'" said event organizer Rakes Parrish. "They don’t understand Dalton. Once they come here and see [this convention center] with the air conditioning and see the shade trees and see the community and the convenience, they’re going to love it."
"In the past, they’ve had anywhere from 5 to 10,000 people in total attendance," said Margaret Thigpen, Dalton's director of tourism. "They’re hoping for about a thousand cars in this show. I think their averages have been anywhere between 5 to 800, but we’ve got more real estate for them to utilize [here at the Convention Center] so that’s what we’re looking forward to. After Covid we have no idea what will actually happen."
Event organizers have been working with Dalton's tourism staff for more than six months to put together the event.
The schedule includes a Wednesday cruise parade from Dalton through the mountains to Chatsworth for pre-registered participants and a Friday night parade from the Convention Center to downtown Dalton where an event block party will coincide with the Burr Park summer concert series.
There will be three days of car shows open to the public with music and appearances by celebrities from the world of motor sports. There will also be a collector car auction inside the Convention Center that organizers have announced will air on CNBC.
"Whether you are a car enthusiast or you are not, you will have a good time," Parrish said. "We always include something for everyone. We’ve got events for the kids, we’ve got face painting going on out here, we have vendors with crafts and things to appeal to the family, and of course vendors with automobile parts, too. We’ve got good food, good music, bands, and entertainment. And we DJ 50s, 60s, and 70s music throughout the show, so they’ll enjoy everything about the show. And then kids love to check out all of the cars, so it’s so much fun for everyone young or old."
Admission for the event is $15 per person for a day pass.
Parking will be available on the Dalton State College campus with a shuttle to and from the Convention Center. To exhibit a car it costs $60 which includes two admission wrist bands, entry for prize drawings, parking pass, dash plaque, and souvenir sticker.
Car owners may register at the Convention Center.
The Dalton Convention Center is located at 2211 Tony Ingle Parkway in Dalton.
You can read the full schedule of events below: