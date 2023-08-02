Cruise's self-driving cars expected to hit TN streets; Robo-taxi service to follow

Cruise’s self-driving cars are expected to arrive on Nashville streets this week, with the company’s robotaxi service launching later.
Today we are announcing Nashville 🎸as our next robotaxi-enabled city!— Kyle Vogt (@kvogt) July 27, 2023
You’ll see driverless @cruise AVs there in a few months.
This brings us from 1 city to 7 in about a year - and there are still more to come…
Here’s how👇(1/9)
Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt said Nashvillians would see driverless Cruise autonomous vehicles (AV) in a few months. However, it seems the company has already begun testing its service on July 28.
Enjoying our first day out and about in Nashville! ☀️☺️ https://t.co/HnW9hInpFa pic.twitter.com/3yfdPYhsJC— cruise (@Cruise) July 28, 2023
The announcement is the latest example of Cruise’s aggressive push into commercial operations.
The company currently offers driverless rides in San Francisco, Austin, and Phoenix, but says it will begin testing in multiple, new cities.
Based on Cruise’s Careers page, Atlanta could be one of the next cities.
Want to be one of the first to ride in your area? Join Cruise's waitlist here.
What's inside the car?
According to the company's website, "the first-gen self-driving cars are custom-build on the foundation of the Chevy Bolt. The interior looks a lot like what you'd expect, and includes a steering wheel. (Get your camera ready for that magic moment when you see it move on its own for the first time!)"
Cruise says riders will have three tablets in the car - one in front and two in the back. You will start your trip by using one of the back tablets and will be able to view the map and see ride updates afterwards.
The vehicles also include a HELP button on the ceiling to connect with Cruise Support at any time.