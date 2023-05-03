Authorities in Crossville have arrested Donald Wayne Jackson, 83, and charged him with one count of Unlawful Carrying or Possession of a Firearm as part of an ongoing investigation into the shooting death of his wife, Terri Loretta Pitton.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, at the request of 13th Judicial District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, joined the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday to investigate Pitton's death. She was found with a gunshot wound at the couple's home in the 700 block of Brown Road in Crossville and later died from her injuries.
Agents arrested Jackson on Wednesday and booked him into the Cumberland County Jail on a $20,000 bond. Authorities noted that Jackson has a felony criminal history and should not have firearms.
The investigation into Pitton's death is ongoing.