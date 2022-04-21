Blood Assurance is summing up the situation surrounding the need for blood donations simply: it's a crisis.
"Now is the time we definitely need those donors," said Cailtin Stanley, marketing director for Blood Assurance. "A lot of our blood donations come from blood drives. So a lot of those workers are remote. Not as many are coming to our blood drives."
Most of their blood drives were canceled during the pandemic. While the organization has made ground on the ability to hold drives, they still don't have the supply needed.
The organization is down to just a half-day's worth of O- blood: The universal donor.
"Which is less than a half-day's supply," Stanley added. "So we're in critical need."
Now the back-end of the pandemic is creating even more problems for them.
As they try to catch up with recruiting blood donors, today's trends have led to even more need.
"There's more room for traumas and things like that to happen," said Stanley. "More people on the roads, more traveling. And then, the need for blood never stops."
Those pre-COVID-like trends have created a back-log Stanley says needs to be filled. It's a matter of life and death.
"Sometimes one trauma, one massive car wreck can cause one individual who is hurt to need hundreds of units of blood," Stanley said.
You can make an appointment with Blood Assurance to donate blood any time. Click here to make one.