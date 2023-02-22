Following an incident at Pikeville Elementary in Bledsoe County involving child abuse charges and the firing of six teachers, Local 3 News learned teachers are required to take extensive training to handle different classroom situations.
A cognitive trainer at Learning RX in Chattanooga, Katherine Taylor, explains what crisis prevention looks like and how it's used in special need classrooms.
"So it's really important to keep your environment calm because you don't know what their trauma was before," said Katherine Taylor. "If you teach them those skills you can rewire the brain. Dig deeper into trauma and train them how to get through that."
As a cognitive brain trainer Katherine Taylor says her job focuses on improving memory skills for students.
Taylor is pursuing her masters in Trauma and Resilience, a program tailored to help teachers understand how the brain works with trauma.
Crisis Prevention Intervention, also known as CPI, shows teachers a non-violent response to emergencies.
"It teaches you how to deescalate situations, what not to say, what to say, and how to put students in holds safely if they're trying to harm themselves or someone else."
Taylor says CPI is a resource that promotes positive responses from teachers in the most difficult situations.
"Not approaching them in a very an aggressive way always standing to the side standing far away so you're ready, but also where it's not confrontational," she said. "So when they are not keeping that form of training in mind that could hurt the other students in the classroom and that would also have to get the other kids out and that's affecting their education."
Taylor says children model what they see and promoting positive behavior may avoid more disruptions.
"That's why I think everyone should get this training in any school, it shouldn't just be Special Ed teacher or admin, I think it should be everyone."
Taylor says crisis prevention intervention is offered in most school districts. Parents can talk to school officials to learn more.