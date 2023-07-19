SEC Media Days are a spectacle in itself. When Nick Saban shows up, things tend to be taken up a notch.
Wednesday proved to be no different as Saban made his 16th appearance at the event, more than any other coach in the conference's media days history.
He talked a lot about the youth and inexperience of his football team in 2023. There are no big names like Bryce Young or Will Anderson back leading the way. Development will be key to the Crimson Tide's success this fall.
A hot topic was also the quarterback competition. Ty Simpson, Jalen Milroe, and Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner will battle it out in fall camp for the QB1 role. It's the first, true quarterback competition in Tuscaloosa since the highly-touted Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa tango.
Two new coordinators take over on Saban's staff. Kevin Steele, who is no stranger to the SEC or Alabama for that matter, takes the reins on defense. The one that breaks the mold is 31-year-old Tommy Rees who came over from Notre Dame to handle the offensive coordinator duties. Rees is quite the up-and-coming coach and has taken on a reputation of a quarterback guru, which will be critical for the Tide, says Saban.
Also taking the podium on Wednesday was Florida head coach, and Murray County High School grad, Billy Napier. Napier commented on his Chatsworth upbringing, how his mom still lives in the same home, and his brother who's the head coach at Murray County High School.
Local 3 Sports will wrap-up their SEC Media Days coverage on Thursday with who appears to be the main event in their home state. The Tennessee Volunteers will come to the podium as the final team to speak ahead of the 2023 season.