In Hamilton County, a cold case is defined as any unsolved homicide five years or older. One local former criminal justice student is working to help crack these cases one podcast at a time.

Kenzi Durbin and her co-host, Holly Allen, are using the podcasting platform to help support unsolved murder cases and give families a voice right here in Hamilton County.

"We started working with families who have loved ones that are missing or family members that have been murdered and there has been no justice in their cases. Once we started interviewing those families and listening to their stories and finding out they're almost desperate for somebody to listen, that's when it became a massive passion for us," Kenzi Durbin said.

The duo started the Crimeaholics podcast in February of 2020. The two criminal justice students were searching for a hobby outside of their daily routine while working on a school project for their communications class. The Crimeaholics podcast has now been downloaded more than two million times.

"Holly and I, at the time, were both stay-at-home moms and again just looking for a hobby and we never thought that covering cases like this would be so rewarding and it's been such a blessing to be able to work with these families," She said.

Durbin says they originally started by sharing stories of true crime and cold cases choosing to recap the details and inform their listeners. Their mission then took a turn when they realized they had launched a platform to help give families a voice.

"We've had success working with these families and that is what really fuels our fire at the end of the day is these families saying thank you for listening to me and thank you for getting my loved one's story out there," she said.

Durbin and Allen now work with detectives that are involved with Crimestoppers, FBI Agents, and private detectives. Families that are struggling with a case or want their story told are now reaching out to them directly for help.

"Along the way we've heard, 'we just need somebody to tell our story, we need somebody to listen and that's what we are here for.' Even if there is unfortunately not much we can do as far as finding your loved one, or being able to make headway in a case for an arrest to be made, we're here to tell your loved ones story," she said.

The Crimeaholics podcast has helped solved cases and gain new leads in open investigations.

