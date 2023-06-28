CRIME STOPPERS: Seeking gunman in Grove Street mass shooting

Your help is need identifying a suspect in one of the worst mass shooting incidents in recent history, in Chattanooga.
"It's important for everybody to get this person who shot into a large crowd, off the streets," said Chattanooga Police Sgt. Victor Miller.
It was Saturday night, September 25th when nearly a hundred people had gathered in the one thousand block of Grove Street to celebrate a reunion. Around 10:00 PM, gunfire pierced the darkness.
READ MORE |Seven victims shot on Grove Street Saturday night, two dead
"Labrecia Dews and Keniqua Hughes were both shot and killed," Sgt. Miller explained. "Five other females were also shot. They were transported to a local hospital with significant injuries."
Detectives say it was just by chance all the victims were female. Dews was 37-years old. Hughes was 21. Those injured ranged in age from 14 to 26.
READ MORE |Grove Street shooting victim's family, investigators ask for public's help to solve crime
"That's very young to not only die in our community, but to be shot and killed in our community," Miller continued. "So, it's very important that we provide justice for these families."
Police are lacking a few pieces to their investigative puzzle.
"These two victims were not the intended target," Sgt. Miller said. "We believe that the suspect arrived at the location, also left on foot, but we do believe there was a nearby waiting vehicle for that suspect to leave."
Have you heard anything about that vehicle or someone who may have driven the shooter around, that night? Up to $1,000 reward cash is waiting.
"We know that people were out there. We know that people saw what happened. We know people know who the suspect is; or suspects," Miller added.
Crime Stoppers guarantees you will remain anonymous. No one will know you provided information. You will be issued a case number you will keep, right up thorough collecting your money.
This mass shooting has far-reaching consequences.
"The family, obviously, is affected. That local community in the Westside is obviously impacted, but it goes beyond that," said Miller.
He added, that includes First Responders.
"Those other people that were not even out there, initially, but saw the aftermath of what happened. It impacts everyone."
We want you to call in, even if all you have heard are rumors or read posts to social media. Let investigators check it out. You never know what might be true. Whether you are motivated by reward money or the safety of our community, call tonight: 698-3333.
That line is open and manned 24/7 and we will never ask you for your name.