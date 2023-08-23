Wait until you see what was captured by surveillance cameras. Was this burglary suspect really pushing a stroller?
"We don't see that often," said Chattanooga Police Sgt. Victor Miller, "where criminals are taking babies with them whenever they are committing these offenses."
On a late July evening, police say a woman did just that; poaching some packages out of a vehicle parked near Dillard's at Hamilton Place Mall.
"The suspect appears to be a white female. She's wearing a black shirt and white, baggy pants," Sgt. Miller said. "Take a look at her purse. Women don't change purses, a whole lot. So, maybe that would be a clue."
We have a pretty clear picture of the woman and we have concealed the child's face, but the entire scene could help you identify her, including what *she was driving. A second image shows the white Volkswagen police say she was driving. It looks like it may be a Tiguan.
We have up to $1,000 waiting if you can put a name to the face. "Even if she's a friend or family member," Miller said, "she will never know that you called into Crime Stoppers."
"All you do is call in the number provided and the operator will ask you some information," Sgt. Miller continued. "We never ask for your name. They'll give you a tip ID number. You'll keep the number with you, all throughout the entire process, from the time that you call in to provide the tip until the time do you get your cash reward."
Call Crime Stoppers: 698-3333