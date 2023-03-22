It would have been difficult for this bad guy to have been more careless. It was mid-morning at the downtown Regions Bank when he terrorized employees and customers, alike. "As you'll see in this, he didn't enter the bank casually," said Chattanooga Police Sgt. Victor, referencing the surveillance video. "He wasn't standing in line, waiting for the teller."
That was the first clue this man was not there to make your standard deposit or withdrawal. The time was around 10:30 on Monday morning, March 20. "He runs to the teller, throws the bag at her so quickly, she's caught off guard," Miller explained. "She does exactly what she should. She complies with what he's demanding,"
But, for some reason, he decides to supervise. "While she's trying to work on that, he jumps up on the counter and he continues to demand the money," continued Miller.
The pictures and video show his gun, clearly. Early on, it was said that he fired it, in the building. "We're still working through the investigation," said Sgt. Miller. "It appears that at least one shot was fired. There were reports at least one shot."
Once the bag was filled, he ran. "We get there very quickly, but the suspect leaves prior to police arrival," Miller said.
This suspect has proven he is a danger. Help find this man and earn up to $1,000 reward cash.
"The suspect is wearing face mask and he also has a hoodie that's pulled up, but when he jumped up on the counter, take a look at his shoes," offered Miller. "Those stand out to me. Maybe they'll stand out to you."
You do not have to know a name. Maybe you were driving by and saw the direction he headed, or in what vehicle he drove away, but you did not talk to police. Call and relay that information. Perhaps you know this suspect because you are close. Help I.D. him before his next escapade leads leads to his death or that of an innocent victim.
With Crime Stoppers, we will assign you a number and never ask for your name.
"He'll never know," Sgt. Miller assured. "Even if you're his brother, sister, mom, dad, whoever. He will never know that you called."
Whether it is about safety or justice, share what you know with investigators. Call Crime Stoppers: 698-3333