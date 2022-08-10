Antonio Smith was a father of two, a Howard High graduate, and on the night he was shot to death, was just 25-years old. Investigators have been running down leads for two years. Now, they hope someone out there can point them in the direction of his killer. "General information is helpful," said East Ridge Police Det. Robert Wade, "but, the more detailed information that someone has, the more beneficial that is for the investigation."
Late on the night of July 6th, 2020, Smith was visiting friends on South Seminole Drive. "When he gets there, there's nowhere to park in the driveway. So, he ends up actually parking across the street at 607 South Seminole," Det. Wade explained.
At about 11:45PM, Smith decided to leave. "He walks back across the street," Wade continued. "As he's getting into his car, right after he gets in his car and closes his door, he's shot multiple times from the left side."
Antonio Smith died at the hospital. Police questioned the people he was visiting and anyone else they could find. Now, they are coming to Crime Stoppers for information. Were you in the area, that night? Did you see something suspicious? Investigators want to hear from you. Or, maybe over the last two years, you have learned something. We want to hear from you, too. "People who have heard about this, have heard about who may be involved, or may have direct knowledge of someone who has claimed have been involved," said Wade. "Any information like that."
Antonio Smith was preceded in death by a son, but is survived by a son and daughter. For their sake and for their futures, help detectives find their father's killer and deliver justice. We have up to $1,000 Crime Stoppers reward cash if you have the right piece to this puzzle. And we will never ask for your name. So, whoever committed this drive-by will not find out you did the right thing.
Call Crime Stoppers: 698-3333
That line is manned 24/7. As we await your call, police in East Ridge will continue to work the case. "The investigation still classified as active," Det. Wade said. "There are still leads being investigated. There's some information that we were receiving that we're chasing down."