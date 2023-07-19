Police say the duo we are seeking keeps coming back for more.
"Over the past couple of months, in the 3800 block of Wauchula Street, one resident in particular has been burglarized multiple times," said Chattanooga Police Sgt. Victor Miller.
The home is in Gaylan Heights between Bonny Oaks and the river.
The victim decided to lend investigators a helping hand. "So, what the resident did is he got some cameras and put them up in the woods near his home on his property. And he found these pictures," Sgt. Miller said.
It was a pretty good investment because we get a good look at the suspects. "They are two white males," Miller described. "One's wearing a white shirt and one's wearing a blue shirt. These are very good pictures and you should be able to identify, them very quickly."
They are approaching through the woods, so no vehicle is spotted. But, even on foot, investigators say they are making quite the haul. "They've taken thousands of dollars worth of automotive equipment," continued Miller. "They're taking tools and various items from a storage facility on the property."
We have up to $1,000 cash reward waiting if you recognize them. You don't have to know a name.
The tip that could earn you Crime Stoppers cash could simply be the fact you have seen them somewhere, maybe walking in the area or selling stolen property.
"Maybe they're at a store on Bonny Oaks or Highway 58," Sgt. Miller explained. "You see them, call in with that Information. Maybe we can go to the store, find out what location they're frequenting, and get a better video to identify who they are."
If either or both of the men in those pictures ring a bell, we would love to hear from you. Call Crime Stoppers at 698-3333.
That line is manned 24/7, and they will never know you called because we'll never ask for your name.