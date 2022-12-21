For a sorry few, this is not the season of peace on earth and goodwill toward men.
"A lot of people are getting packages delivered to their houses, so there's more opportunity for criminals to take advantage," said Chattanooga Police Sgt. Victor Miller.
It is hard to be home to receive all the goodies we order, online. But, the proliferation of front door security cameras means, the bad guys and gals can't get away, scot-free, any longer.
This week's case takes us to a neighborhood off Highway 58 on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The video we see comes from the victim's home.
"These three people, they're walking on the road just like they're walking through the neighborhood they know the place," Miller explained. Then, one, a white female with light-colored hair, breaks from the pack. "She decides that, 'hey, I see some packages on this front porch, so I'm going to go take them,'" he continued. "Very quickly, she walks through the yard and goes up on the front porch. You'll see on the video that there was one package that was there, in plain sight. But, when she gets up on the porch, there's a second package there."
As she stacks the parcels and heads back to the group, that front door camera gives us a very clear look.
If you know her, you will immediately recognize her. We have up to $1,000 reward available. If you need cash, but you know her, maybe you are even a member of the group seen in the video, she will never know you turned her in.
We will never ask for your name.
"So, we ask that if you know who she is to call in to Crime Stoppers, provide that information, so that we can, you know, try to get retribution for this victim and also, possibly try to prevent her from doing this to other people, as well," Sgt. Miller said.
The video does not prove all the people in the group were involved, or that the suspect does this, frequently. But, Miller added, "Whenever criminals are doing this, this probably is not the first or last time. Until they see a judge and maybe that will change their direction."
Sgt. Miller suggests having your packages delivered to someone who is at home, all day, or to pickup locations that are secure until you can get there.
Also, if you see strangers walking around your neighborhood and carrying packages, it may be a good idea to call the non-emergency number and let police check it out.
If you recognized this week's suspect call Crime Stoppers at: 698-3333.