In Crime Stoppers, a high-dollar theft from a vehicle on Signal Mountain, and we have pictures of a suspect.
She's done a pretty good job disguising herself, but if you can recognize her - you could get into some big money yourself, in the way of a reward.
This is your opportunity to help solve this burglary and earn crime stoppers reward cash.
It was the last Sunday in March when Detective Sergeant David Holloway says the thief struck.
"Of course, we've not gotten any calls from the golf and country club in forever for that, so this is the first one in a while from that location."
The victims were eating lunch at Signal Mountain Golf and Country Club and had a theft from their vehicle.
It was a big score.
"Total cash and all. It was over $8,000 but $4,000 of it was off a credit card at the Best Buy on Gunbarrel Road."
It's from there we get these images of the suspect.
"She's a female. She appears to be white, or Asian, or even Hispanic from what you can see in her mask. She has dark hair. You can see that, in the pictures."
Sgt. Holloway says she looks to be between 5'3 and 5'5 and likely working alone. The good news..
He says the good news is that there was no aggravation in the entry.
"So no, we do not believe they are aggressive or dangerous to the community, at all."
To do your civic duty and help get a criminal off the street, we have up to a thousand dollars available for your good tip, and you'll maintain your anonymity.
"It doesn't matter the money they took, it matters that they were violated. You know what I mean? Sometimes you can't recover that dollar, or you can't recover that car, but it's about bringing that person to justice for doing the crime."
If you know, or think you know who our suspect is. We want to hear from you. Call Crime Stoppers: 698-3333.