Police need your help with what they call a complex case; one in which more than a dozen people were injured. The McCallie Avenue mass shooting left three people dead. This week, we focus on trying to find a driver who hit and killed Myrickle Moss.
Investigators say they have been working this case every day since June 5th, but with so many victims and bystanders and multiple shooters, it has been a tough one to nail down. Some arrests have been made, but this week we want you to know about Myrickle Moss. She was a young woman with her whole life ahead of her who was struck down, not by a bullet, but by someone fleeing that night's mayhem in a vehicle.
"She wasn't just a person that was out there having a good time. She was also a daughter and a mother," said Chattanooga Police investigator Ryan Lynn. Flanked by members of Moss' family, he is turning to the community for help in finding her killer.
The incident happened as part of a violent night in Chattanooga. The location was McCallie Avenue in the area of Mary's Lounge. "On June 5, 2022 at approximately 2:39 in the morning, police responded to a call of multiple people shot," Off. Lynn recounted. Seventeen people had been injured and three had been killed.
Arrests have since been made in the shootings, but the question remains: who was driving the vehicle that ended young Myrickle's life? It was just two weeks before her 26th birthday. She had a daughter and worked in in-home health care.
"She's a sister. She's an aunt. She's all these things and more," Lynn explained. "She was a happy girl that had a very promising life and that opportunity was taken away from her."
Police believe the suspect is a black male who was driving a 2007 to 2017 four-door silver Jeep Wrangler with a hard top. Does that ring a bell?
More than three months have passed. Is there some information you have been holding onto? We have up to $1,000 reward and we will never ask for your name. It was a crowded scene, that night. "If you have any videos on your cell phone, there were multiple videos taken on scene," said Off. Lynn. "If you have any videos or witnessed anything on Facebook or any other social media site. If you know anybody that works in the area. If you know any friends that may have attended.">
We want to hear form you. You may hold the key piece of information that helps Myrickle Moss's family find peace. "I've seen the personal devastation that it's taken," Lynn said. "For the family, it's more than just closure. It's seeking justice."
Whether it is the lure of the cash reward or the innate urge to do the right thing, we want to know what information you may have. Think of Myrickle and her family and especially her young daughter, and help give them some answers. Call Crime Stoppers at 698-3333.
Up to $1,000 is on the table and we guarantee you will remain anonymous.