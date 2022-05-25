Crime does not stop at the city limits.
"Catalytic converters, they're easily stolen," said Red Bank Detective Sgt. Steve Hope. "And, the unfortunate thing is, it's a quick way to make money."
Investigators say our two "persons of interest" in this week's case surveilled Automation IG on Spring Street in the overnight hours of April 4th and 6th.
"They rode up on bikes to the edge of the property, cut the fence, and they walked in there and they cut three catalytic converters out of vehicles that were there," Det. Sgt. Hope said.
The ill-gotten pieces were then hid by the railroad tracks for the duo to collect later, after they had assembled a red child carrier that is pulled behind a bicycle.
"They loaded the catalytic converters in that and then they rode off," Hope explained. "They headed west on Signal Mountain Road."
Take a good look at the two white males. We have three pictures of one of them who may have some recognizable ink.
"Unfortunately, we were unable to blow up the tattoos without them getting blurry," said Hope. "But, you'll recognize his face. It's like he's got a little rough face, but he had a lot of ink on his arms."
Check out his partner and their bikes and that red children's wagon pull behind. There is reward cash available.
"If you see a person with a red carrier behind; and they were black bikes, mountain bikes," described Det. Sgt. Hope. "If you see it, that kind of stands out. Especially in the southern area of Red Bank."
Remember, we are not necessarily looking for a name or an address. If you have seen one or both of these guys or someone on a black mountain bike towing one of those red wagons, the location where you spotted them could be the bit investigators need to tie this one up.
"So, anything that anybody could offer," Hope added, "let's lock these thieves up, man."
If any of this rings a bell, call Crime Stoppers: 698-3333
Up to $1,000 is on the table and we will never ask you for your name.