These contractors were working. Their guard was down, as it should have been, when they were met by bad guys with guns. We have up to $1,000 reward for your good tip.
"Having six suspects that committed this organized robbery, they're going to talk to somebody," said Chattanooga Police Sgt. Victor Miller. "Other people know what happened."
If you are one of those other people, you could make some honest cash.
The renovation team was working inside a house on 49th Street.
"About 2 o'clock in the afternoon, five males busted into the back door," Miller explained. "And then they robbed at assaulted the Hispanic males that were inside working on the residence."
They did so at gunpoint. The sixth suspect was outside, waiting in the getaway car.
"It was a 2015 Nissan Altima," continued Miller. "It was white in color. That vehicle was stolen from the Ooltewah area and Chattanooga Police recovered that vehicle in Chattanooga, in the Southside area."
The crooks were looking to make a clean sweep. They not only robbed and pistol whipped the men.
"They also went through the van that they had located there to try to see if there was any money there," Sgt. Miller said.
In this case, there are no surveillance photos. There is only a description.
"It appeared that three of the males were Black males and two of the males were Hispanic," said Miller. "And they all appear to be in their late teens or early 20s."
This happened October 21st. Have you heard anything?
"If you don't know what happened, but maybe you saw a friend or family member that was driving, last week, in a white Nissan Altima that you know they don't have now and they never had before, maybe that was a clue," Miller offered. "Call in and provide that information."
Maybe you have seen or heard something via social media. You do not have to be connected to have the right bit of information. However, if you are connected to the bad guys, you should know that we will never ask you for your name.
Call Crime Stoppers at: 698-3333. That line is manned 24/7 and we have up to $1,000 reward cash for your good tip.