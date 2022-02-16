When the crooks spend what they have, chances are they are looking right into a camera. That works in your favor, in this case. If you recognize our suspect, you could earn your some reward cash.
"Even though you cancel your credit or debit card, quickly, the suspects are often a lot quicker than we are," said Chattanooga Police Sgt. Victor Miller.
That was the case on January 20th at Greenway Farms in Hixson.
"The victim in this case was walking and, unfortunately, left her purse in sight, inside the vehicle," Sgt. Miller explained.
Witnesses say a black male driving a dark color Nissan stole the purse. There are no pictures of him, but thanks to Walmart, we get a good look at his accomplice.
"The photo that you see is of the white female suspect," said Miller. "She is the one that used the credit card or debit cards at the Walmart and purchased over $1500 worth of items."
Sgt. Miller says she made a number of purchases at hundreds of dollars, each. It is something that happens far too often. Police know how they operate.
"They go to parking lots where there are a large amount of vehicles and they check doors; they look inside the vehicles," Miller said. "So, every time you get out of your vehicle, do an audit of your vehicle. Look to see if there's anything that suspect may want to take from that vehicle."
If so, lock it up; hide it in the trunk. Or, hold it; take it with you. The hope being the bad guys will see nothing in your car and move on to the next one.
Back to this case and the woman's shopping spree.
"The suspect that you'll see in the photo appears to be a white female," Sgt. Miller continued. "She appears to be 20 to 40 years of age and look at her hair. It looks like she has multiple different colors and maybe highlights underneath."
She is wearing a mask, but her eyes and nose are visible. So, if you know her, you may recognize her.
"If you know who she is, call and Crime Stoppers," added Miller. "She will never know."
That is because we will never ask for your name. Another detail: that black Nissan the other suspect was driving had a dark blue license plate, probably one of the new Tennessee tags.
If you've put the clues together, call Crime Stoppers: 698-3333
That lined is manned 24/7 and up to $1,000 reward cash is waiting.