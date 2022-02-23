Crime Stoppers: Police say two men stole a car for a couple of days, then ditched it

In Crime Stoppers, any little bit of information could lead you to reward cash.
"You don't have to know exactly who they are or the name," explained Chattanooga Police Sgt. Victor Miller. "Maybe you know where they hang out or where they live."
As always, up to a thousand dollars is on the table. And, this week, we are looking for a pair of car thieves. "The incident occurred on January 20 in the 3700 block of Heatherstone Circle," said Miller, "which is just off of Hixson Pike."
While the victim slept, the gold 2016 Toyota Forerunner was swiped right out of his driveway. "The photo that you'll see of the suspects is from East Lake Courts where we get that on January 22," Miller continued. "The vehicle was dumped and two suspects that you see went into an apartment, nearby."
Investigators say the two may have used the vehicle to commit other crimes in the two days before ditching it, here.
"Who knows? They may live in the area," Sgt. Miller added. "If you live in that area and you recognize who these suspects are, call in to Crime Stoppers. They will never know that you called."
We will never ask for your name.
"The suspects that you'll see in the photo appear to be two black males and they are wearing dark clothing," said Miller.
One of them has pants that looks like it's torn. So, it may have some design or rips or tears in it. So, take a look at the clothing.
Also, think about January. Do you remember seeing two people suddenly driving a gold-colored Forerunner, then not, a couple of days later? We will take any information you might recall.
"Let's say you don't know their name," said Miller. "You know their Facebook name, their Snapchat or Instagram; provide that information. We can find out who they are."
And we can get you paid. Have you heard something? Criminals like to brag.
"If you heard that someone stole this vehicle, call in and provide that information, as well," added Sgt. Miller. "We'll pass that information along to our investigators so they can connect the clues and make the arrest and they'll never know that you called."
You will be issued a case number you will keep, right up through collecting your cash, should you get that far.
Call Crime Stoppers, tonight: 698-3333