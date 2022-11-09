It is a cut and dried case, this week we have surveillance pictures of a suspect in a car theft that could result in a cash reward for you.
When you go to a hospital, there are usually things on your mind that are unrelated to whether or not your car will be where you left it when you are ready to leave.
"The incident occurred on November 6th on a Sunday," said Chattanooga Police Officer Sydney Hamon, "at one of our local hospitals."
Help identify this suspect and get at least one car thief off the street.
The victim's car was parked in the garage at Erlanger's main campus... and then, it wasn't.
"The victim didn't realize it until many hours later when he arrived at the hospital," said Off. Hamon.
Luckily, we have these pictures of our suspect which could lead him to jail and you to reward cash.
"The suspect is a white male," Hamon explained, "brown headed. He does have facial hair; approximately 5'9" - 5'8", in that range."
He also appears to be on his phone in both pictures. The car, a 1996 white Toyota Corolla, was recovered the next day, in Alabama.
We have up to $1,000 reward cash waiting for the right bit of information. So, if you know someone who favors this guy who was driving around a white Toyota sedan on Sunday, November the 6th and then, suddenly wasn't on Monday, we want to hear from you.
"You can remain anonymous," Off. Hamon said. "If you recognize who this person is or recognize that you might know them, please call in. Anything helps."
You can put money in your pocket and stop this guy before he steals your car.
"It would be a huge help for investigators to figure out who this is," Hamon continued. "That way, we can prosecute, accordingly."
If you have any information, even if you were the person on the other end of his phone call, make a call of your own. 698-3333 is the Crime Stoppers hotline. We are manned, 24/7 and we will never ask you for your name.