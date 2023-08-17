"You know, we should live where we don't half to be subject to crime," said Chattanooga Police Sgt. Victor Miller. "But, unfortunately, it happens." And, this week, we learn that you cannot afford to let your guard down; not even to have a bite of lunch.
The scene was the Olive Garden, on a Friday afternoon. Sgt. Miller says, a family's meal was interrupted. "This is a crime of opportunity where they saw the purse and they busted the window and took it, very quickly," he explained. "While they were eating, they got an alert on their phone that their credit card and debit cards were being used at the Walmart on Gunbarrel Road."
That is only a mile, or so, away. "They know that people are going to cancel their credit card or debit card. So, as soon as they get one, they're very quickly going to a nearby store," Miller continued. "They have it planned out. They know where they're going. They know what they're going to purchase."
That tends to be the place where we can get a look at them. Even this duo cannot hide from the cameras as they purchase gift cards or things they can resell. "The suspects are a white female and white male," Sgt. Miller said. "Very good photos."
In clear view, as well, are some tattoos that may set them apart. One on the inside of the woman's right wrist and another, on the inside of the man's right forearm. "Also, we have the vehicle that they came in. You'll see that it's a red Toyota truck, four-door," Miller added.
That is an awful lot of clues for this case. If you know them, or know of them, you have already recognized them. If so, we have up to $1,000 reward cash waiting for you to claim and we will never ask for your name. "Call in to Crime Stoppers, provide that information so investigators can make an arrest in this case," said Miller. "They'll never know that you called if you're friend family member, no matter what."
Stop them before they can strike, again. If you know them or where they hang out, call Crime Stoppers: 698-3333.