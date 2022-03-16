In March of 1989, 15-year-old Tonnetta Carlisle was abducted.
"Right now, right today, somebody knows where Tonnetta is," said her mother Nonie Carlisle. "Right here in Chattanooga, Tennessee."
More than three decades on, the hurt and the wondering of what happened continue.
"Man, it's just been devastating," said her brother Darrell Stewart. “You know, your little sister, man, been missing. You know, knowing someone knows something; that's the sad part."
On that day, Tonnetta was walking home from school. Witnesses saw her get snatched up and into a vehicle.
Stewart says, police thought it was a girlfriend-boyfriend situation and did not get involved quickly enough.
"My mother called and said Tonnetta had not made it home yet. And so, I looked at the time. It was going on, I remember like it was yesterday, it was going on 10 o'clock," he said. "Well, you know, I looked at Tonnetta being 15, maybe she's being a little rebellious. But, that's not like her."
A license plate number led police to Jeffrey Jones, a convicted rapist.
And two days after the abduction, "They found the car parked on the side of a wooded area," Stewart explained. "We had about 300 people showed up. Everybody stretched wide and we went down there. Then, they found him deceased, in the car."
Investigators said he had killed himself and left no answers.
In subsequent years, Nonie and Darrell, Sr. have celebrated birthdays Tonnetta did not get to see and wondered the kind of woman she would have grown up to be. The District Attorney's Office released an age-progressed photo, a few years ago. She would have turned 49, this year.
"She was very outgoing, funny, good person to be around," Stewart said. "She was smart, you know?"
He continued, "That year, she had done some summer work and she was looking forward to a little income tax check she was going to get for doing her summer work."
Nonie added, "She didn't get a chance to enjoy her first check."
With Crime Stoppers, up to $1,000 is available for any information you have and no one will know you called. Times have changed. People have passed on. If you have been holding on to information, this is the opportunity for this family to finally know what happened to Tonnetta.
"We are begging. We literally begging. If anyone knows something, please, just come clean," Stewart pleaded. "Listen to your heart and do the right thing and just let the police know. Give them the information where we can have closure and we could even have a proper burial for my little sister. Please."
If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers: 698-3333. That line is manned 24/7 and we will never ask for your name.