This week's suspect did not get what he was after, but he did not leave empty-handed.
"What the suspect then did is, he went and got two cases of beer and fled the store, on foot," said Chattanooga Police Sgt. Victor Miller.
That was the aftermath of a terrifying knife-point stick up; a crime that could lead you to reward cash.
It was Monday morning, March 28th. The clerks at the downtown Dollar General known as the DGX on Market Street were getting ready to open when one noticed the suspect enter the store and quickly approach with a weapon.
"He had a knife out and initially told her to get on the ground," Miller explained. "She did not comply with what he said, so then he started pushing her toward the cash register and trying to rob the store of the money that was in the cash register."
In store surveillance video, he looks to be a black male, 5'10" to 6 feet tall. He is wearing a surgical mask.
"He does have a skinny build," added Miller. "He's wearing blue jeans and a teal jacket."
At that moment, the clerks were not the only ones in danger.
"There were other customers that were in the store and the clerk saw those other customers," Sgt. Miller continued. "So, she started screaming and then she pushed the suspect away and she ran toward the back."
The clerk headed toward the office and that is when the man grabbed the beers.
"We have video of him inside the store and we have video of him fleeing, on foot, from the store," said Miller.
Here is where investigators need your help. Does this person or his get-up look familiar? Do remember someone dressed like this showing up with early Monday morning beers...a lot of them?
We have up to $1,000 for your information and we will never ask you for your name.
"When you provide the information, you're given a tip ID number," Sgt. Miller explained, "and that tip ID number follow you until you get your cash reward."
Help officers sweep this man up before he decides to use that knife. Get yourself paid for your good deed. Call Crime Stoppers: 698-3333