It's not something that's top of mind in things you may easily move on the black market, but considering the price tag on some perfumes and the like, it certainly makes sense. Here is your chance to earn up to $1,000 Crime Stoppers cash.
The scene of this week's crime is Ulta on Hamilton Place Boulevard. It was just after 8PM on a Friday when detectives say three black females entered the store. "We know that the suspects entered together and they left in less than two minutes," explained Chattanooga Police Sgt. Victor Miller. "So, within that two minute time frame, they selected $4000 worth of products and quickly left with all those items."
Take a close look at their pictures from in-store surveillance. Do they look familiar?
"Maybe you know who one or multiple of the the suspects are," said Sgt. Miller. "Maybe you got a really good deal on an Ulta product on Facebook, eBay, or something like that; Craigslist. Maybe that will be a clue."
You might also pair these pictures with the vehicle in which they left. "We also believe that the three suspects, after they left Ulta, they got into a Nissan Rogue and fled the area," Miller continued.
Maybe they have set up shop, around town. Pass along that location and you could be well on your way to a Crime Stoppers cash reward. Sgt. Miller says, if this were a $100 or $200 theft, this shoplifting case would not have been featured.
"Someone's not going to use $4000 worth of perfume. So, we know that they're going to resell these items," he said. "The reason why this was selected is because it was over $4,000 worth of product. We know that it was a coordinated event with multiple suspects. So, that's the reason why we're coming to Crime Stoppers with the story, today."
If you know anything that could help round this trio up, call Crime Stoppers: 698-3333.
We have up to $1,000 available for your good tip and we will never ask you for your name.