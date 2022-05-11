Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson and his officers are investigating a homicide with very few clues.
"Currently, the GBI and the sheriff's office are working this investigation," he said. "We've been working diligently now for about two weeks, two and a half weeks."
"This happened in the 1800 block of East Highway 136, about a mile and a half outside the city limits of Lafayette," the sheriff continued. The exact address is 1846 E. Highway 136, the home of the victim: 44-year old James William Wimbley.
Deputies responded to the property around 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 20th and found him there.
"It appeared that he had died from a gunshot wound, somewhere, late on the 19th or early into the 20th of April," said Sheriff Wilson.
We have up to $1,000 reward for your good information. You do not even have to know exactly what happened. What seems to be an unimportant detail may be the key to breaking the case of who killed James William Wimbley.
"If anyone has any information about his whereabouts, late into the 19th or early on April 20th, or anyone who may have been seen, in that area. Someone may have been passing through and saw someone there, at his residence," the sheriff added.
We want to hear from you, even if all you know is something you read on social media. "Or, someone may have heard about this and may have heard someone talking about it," said Wilson.
If you know anything about James William Wimbley or the days surrounding April 19th and 20th that may help detectives figure this one out, we have cash for your good information. Call Crime Stoppers: 698-3333. That line is manned 24/7 and we will never ask for your name.