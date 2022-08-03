We are looking for a man police say stole a wallet from a vehicle and, in short order, started using the credit card he had found inside.
Remember that whole 'lock it, hide it, hold it' campaign so you have the best chance of avoiding falling victim? Lock up your vehicle, hide your valuables, or hold them; take them with you. Things happen, though, and sometimes we may forget a step or two. That leads to this case and your chance for reward cash.
The area was Hamilton Place Mall. It was August first, a Monday.
"The suspect was checking doors in the area, in the parking lot," explained Chattanooga Police Sgt. Victor Miller.
Between 5 and 6 o'clock, the suspect got lucky. Someone had forgotten to lock their doors.
"This vehicle was unlocked and, so he went through the vehicle and took several items including a tablet and the victim's wallet," Miller continued. "Inside that wallet was a credit card that he decided to use, very quickly."
He high-tailed it just over a mile up to the Exxon at Shallowford Village Drive and at around ten minutes to 6:00, he used the card to make his first purchase.
"First time that the suspect went, he bought several drinks. Just, I guess, to see if the credit card would work," said Miller. "And then, he returned to the same store and use it again the second time and then he was buying cigarettes and other items."
He appears to be a black male with a thin build. His clothing may be what gives him away. On this particular Monday, he paired a Star Wars shirt with cammo pants. How do investigators know this is the man they are looking for?
"He was observed by some people there in the parking lot. They gave us a description, as well," Sgt. Miller said. "So, we know that this is the same suspect."
Have a good look. We only have one picture, but it is extremely clear. If you know who this man is or where he hangs out, we have reward cash. Up to $1,000 could be yours if you will place one call. If you know him, don't worry.
"The great thing about Crime Stoppers is that he will never know that you called in," Miller said.
Call Crime Stoppers: 698-3333
That line is manned 24/7 and we will never ask you for your name.