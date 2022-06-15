On Sunday night, a man was killed by what seems to have been stray gunfire as he sat in his own living room. We have reward cash for anyone with information about who is responsible for killing Cecil Scoffield.
Two people were shot in this case and demonstrating how random it was, they were unrelated and in different locations.
"On June 12, it was a Sunday night," said Chattanooga Police Sgt. Victor Miller. "Cecil Scoffield was sitting inside his residence, minding his own business."
Gunshots rang out around 10:30 PM. Soon after, it was discovered that inside his Citigo Avenue home, Mr. Scoffield was dead. A woman who had been sitting in a car parked nearby was injured.
"Mr. Scoffield has a large extended family who is very concerned," said Sgt. Miller, "and they want to bring justice for him."
He was 72-years old, retired, and definitely a family man.
"They've lost a son, an uncle, a brother, who they will never get to talk to, again," Miller continued. "One family member even told me that he was the one that everybody leaned on when they had tears in their eyes. He was the one that would wipe the tears away."
Investigators say Scoffield was not the intended target and are looking for any bit of information in this case.
"Every homicide case is like puzzle. That's what we work it as," explained Miller. "And every little bit of information is an additional piece to that puzzle."
Were you in that area on that night? Did you see something that seemed insignificant, at the time; before or after the gunfire? In the days since, maybe you've seen something on social media.
"If you know who the suspect is, if you know their Facebook name, if you know what they go by on Snapchat, if you know where they work, where they live, what type of vehicle they drive, any little bit of information; provide that," said Miller. "Even if you don't know their name."
No one should be scared to sit in their home, no matter their age, the hour, or the neighborhood. We have up to $1,000 reward cash for your good tip and we will never ask for your name.
"It's very important to, not only the family, but us as a police department, as a community, that we find information so investigators can make an arrest in this case," Sgt. Miller added.
If you know something, but are scared someone will find out you helped, consider this: with Crime Stoppers, even we do not learn your name. When you call, you are issued a case number we will use to identify you, all the way through the process, right up though collecting your cash reward.
Call Crime Stoppers: 698-3333
Cecil Scoffield's family is waiting for justice and up to $1,000 is waiting for you.