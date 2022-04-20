Chattanooga Police Sgt. Victor Miller says new laws and measures aimed at thwarting catalytic converter theft seem to be working. That is good news for anyone who own a vehicle upon which they depend especially with prices of everything going up. The converters are not cheap.
"They are, actually, more expensive for the person to replace than the person, actually, gets when they exchange those," he said.
This week, we have a good look at a man investigators say was stealing the contraptions before sundown. That works to our advantage.
"On St. Patrick's Day, just after 8 o'clock in the afternoon, the suspect that you'll see in the photos was circling the block; in the 1700 block of South Beach Street," Sgt. Miller explained.
The man's vehicle appears to be a Dodge Journey.
"The suspect drove around the block, several times," Miller continued. "He identified the vehicle he was going to take the converter from. So, he parked, got out of his vehicle, walked up to this property, went under the truck. Within a couple of minutes, he has the catalytic converter off."
This was in a residential neighborhood and the sun was still above the horizon giving us great pictures for you.
"The suspect appears to be a white male who is probably 20 to 35 years old and he's wearing a blue jacket, said Miller. "He does have a hat on to try to conceal who he is, but you should be able to take the vehicle and the photos of the suspect, put those two together, and get an idea of who he is."
That Dodge Journey may be this guy's daily driver.
"Look at the passenger's side of that vehicle that you'll see in the photos," added Sgt. Miller. "It looks like there is some damage."
That detail should narrow things down and get you closer to reward cash.
"If you have any information, if this is a friend, family member, they'll never know that you called," Miller said. "Call in to Crime Stoppers. It's available 24 hours a day."
Up to $1,000 is available for your good tip. Call: 423-698-3333