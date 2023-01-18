In Collegedale and beyond, the search continues for a man accused of assault, rape, and attempted murder. Two times he has evaded officers and now it is hoped reward cash will lead to his capture.
Police say Kenneth McKenzie, Jr. is a dangerous individual. He is accused of the assault, rape, and attempted murder of a woman he dated. So far, he has given authorities the slip. "We know that he had a black Hyundai Sonata he was driving the time he ran from police, but currently, that's in our impound," explained Collegedale Police Detective Robert O'Daniel.
That was the result of the first of two police chases in as many days. Thirty-two-year-old Kenneth McKenzie, Jr. is currently in the wind. Det. O'Daniel says he faces some serious charges and it will be safer for everyone when he is found. The crimes started last September. "There was an aggravated domestic and aggravated burglary where he broke in and assaulted his girlfriend," said O'Daniel.
McKenzie was arrested and bonded out. The next month, the detective says, he escalated his attack. "Then, in October," O'Daniel continued, "he broke back into her apartment and raped her and tried to kill her. And that's the attempted first-degree murder."
Arrested, again, in November, McKenzie bonded out, again, in December. "About two weeks after he was released, he went back and tried to break into the apartment, again, to commit another assault," Det. O'Daniel added. "And that's when he ran from the Collegedale Police in a vehicle pursuit, bailing on foot."
He was able to get away and reportedly did the same thing to East Ridge Police, the very next night. Kenneth McKenzie, Jr. is 5'9" and around 190 pounds. If he is this big a danger to one woman and he is unafraid of police, he needs to be corralled before he further escalates his crimes.
We have reward cash waiting. You do not have to know him. We want to hear from you, even if you have simply seen him at a gas station or grocery store. The last time he fled police, he was driving a white Jeep Grand Cherokee.
"We don't know what other vehicles he may have that he may be running around in," said O'Daniel, "but we know he's possibly out there, still. And, obviously, the victim's in fear he may try to come again. Because every time he's gotten out on bond, he's gone back after her."
Before that happens; before he leads police on another chase that could potentially put your life in danger, police want McKenzie locked up and you rewarded for your good tip. Up to $1,000 is available. Call Crime Stoppers: 698-3333. That line is open 24/7 and we will never ask for your name so, he will never know that you called.