This week's suspect apparently suffered from a case of cold feet about halfway into his operation. But, he made the threat. If you can help identify him before he tries again, you can earn some Crime Stoppers cash.
"It's rare that we have bank robberies in our area," said Chattanooga Police Sgt. Victor Miller. Rarer, still, that we get this good a look at the suspect and encounter some unexpected twists and turns, along the way.
To the Truist Bank on Highway 58, we go. The morning of Monday, November 28th, Sgt. Miller says, a man entered the building and approached a teller.
"Slid a bag under the window and also note," he continued. "That note told her she was getting robbed and to not do anything, just remain calm and give him all the money."
Pictures show him inside the bank. But, as the teller begins to comply, using her computer to open her money drawer, something happens.
"He, you know, gets concerned with that thinking that maybe she's pressing a panic alarm or something and that the police are going to come," Sgt. Miller said.
With that, he high-tails it.
"That tells me that, most likely, this is one of the first bank robberies that he's committed," added Miller.
Even though he left without the cash, that is a crime called attempted bank robbery. Help find him before he gets another chance.
"He does try to disguise himself," Miller explained. "He's wearing a hat. He does have his hood up and he does have sunglasses on, but you should be able to tell who is."
The pictures are pretty great. In a couple, it looks as if he waves to the camera.
"It does appear that he's a black male with a medium build," said Sgt. Miller. "It looks like he could have some type of facial hair and maybe those clothes will stand out, too."
No vehicle is seen, but investigators believe he may have parked, nearby. That opens the door for anyone who lives or works in the area of the Highway 58 Truist Bank.
"Yes," Miller said. "If anyone is in that neighborhood and they have some type of footage that shows a suspect that looks like this getting into or out of a vehicle on November 28 about 10 o'clock in the morning, that would be great information to pass along to us."
Check all of your Ring cameras or outdoor security video. We have up to $1,000 reward for the right bit of information. We will never ask for your name.
"He will never know," said Sgt. Miller.
That fact comes in handy. Especially if you are close friends or maybe even related to our suspect.
If you recognized him, call Crime Stoppers: 698-3333 is the number.