What may have been an argument over a gas pump led to a Texas man being shot and injured. We're hoping someone will recognize the gunman or his passenger and earn up to $1,000 reward cash for the right tip.
This outlandish crime went down the evening of July 16, just after 5 o'clock at the Circle K on Cummings Highway. Pictures and video show the soon-to-be victim pulled his truck and camper up to the pump, behind a blue sedan.
"It was a white female who was the driver and the passenger was a white male," Chattanooga Police Sgt. Victor Miller said of the occupants of the car. "After they walk into the convenience store, they're inside for several minutes. They come back out to the pump and that's when the victim who's driving the truck and camper ask them if they would move the vehicle so he can fuel his vehicle."
This leads to an argument.
"The victim returns to his truck," Miller continued. "And then, when he looks back at the blue four door sedan, the white male suspect is hanging out the passenger side window and began shooting at the victim."
The man was shot and injured. His truck and camper were damaged. The two in the sedan got away.
"The female that were asking for identification of looks like a white female that's probably in her 20s and blonde hair," Sgt. Miller said. "The suspect that's the actual shooter appears to be a white male, probably in his 20s, as well."
Do you recognize either of them or the car? We have reward cash waiting and we hope to find them, quickly.
"If you're going to shoot somebody in the middle of the day on Cummings Highway at a convenience store over a gas pump, you're dangerous, and we want to know who you are," Miller said. "There's gas pumps. It could've been other people. There could've been other people in a vehicle that could've been injured."
Did you see something in the pictures that rang a bell? Any little bit of information could get you paid. Help get this reckless gunslinger off the road and behind bars. Call Crime Stoppers: 698-3333
Up to $1,000 is on the table and we will never ask you for your name.