It is one thing to find your place trashed the morning after a party, but it is another thing entirely if your car is also gone.
"The victim was asleep at his residence when several friends and acquaintances were inside his apartment," said Chattanooga Police Sgt. Victor Miller. It was the evening of June 23rd and the apartment was on Georgetown Lane near East Brainerd Road and the interstate. "What he didn't know," he continued, "while he was asleep, one of those people took the keys to his vehicle, and left."
The camera at the complex only snaps a shot when there is motion, so the one picture we have is as good a look as we will get, in this case.
"It appears to be a white male between 35 to 40 years old," Sgt. Miller described. "Take a look at the suspect. Look at some of the facials characteristics. Looks like he has a receding hairline. Maybe he has some swimming trunks on that might look familiar."
Perhaps the victim's friends were not interested in a little night swim with this stranger. "The victim and some of the friends do not know who the suspect is. He was simply an acquaintance," Miller said. "So, we're not able to go through the friends to find out who the suspect is."
If he looks familiar to you and maybe around the end of June the guy you are thinking of was driving a white Honda Accord (which is seen in the background of the photo), you may be very close to up to $1,000 reward cash.
"Maybe all of these items together will be a clue to you," said Miller. "If you know who he is, call in to Crime Stoppers. It's a 24 hour call-center that's available for you. We will never ask who you are. We'll simply give you a tip ID number and that tip ID number follows you through the entire process, until you get the cash reward."
If his forehead or his hairline ring a bell, we want to hear from you. Call Crime Stoppers at: 698-3-3-3-3.
He will never know you turned him in because we will never ask for your name.