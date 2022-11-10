A new four-legged officer has joined the Collegedale Police Department.
Officer Krino, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois, is the latest addition to the department's K9 program, which was revived this past September.
Krino joins a familiar face in Collegedale: his partner from the McMinn County Sheriff's Office, Drug Recognition Expert and certified police K9 handler Officer Saxe.
The team has been fighting crime in McMinn County since 2020 before Officer Saxe was hired by the City of Collegedale in August. To keep the pair together, Krino was sold by McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy to Collegedale, where the team currently serves their community.
Krino is trained in narcotics detection and is working to recieve his certoification in human trafficking.
Officer Saxe and Krino are the second police K9 team to join the Collegedale Police Department following the K9 program's revival.